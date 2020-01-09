BYU hosts world-class violinist Itzhak Perlman in historic concert

BYU Philharmonic is hosting world-renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman tonight in the de Jong Concert Hall to celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday. (Photo courtesy of BYUArts)

BYU Philharmonic is hosting a sold-out concert with Itzhak Perlman tonight. The award-winning violinist has played in places like the White House and the Lincoln Center, and with his performance tonight will add BYU’s de Jong Concert Hall to the list.

Perlman was born in Israel and contracted polio at age four, requiring him to use leg braces and crutches for the rest of his life. Despite these challenges, he pursued his love for music, teaching himself the violin using a toy fiddle. He later began studying at Juilliard School at age 13.

Perlman has since won Grammy and Emmy awards for his musical performances and compositions. Many know him for his collaboration on the music for the 1993 film “Schindler’s List.” He is also known to occasionally conduct orchestras.

The concert commemorates Beethoven’s 250th birthday. His “Violin Concerto” is featured in the program, along with “Carnival Overture” by Antonín Dvorak and “Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks” by Richard Strauss.