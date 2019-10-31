Police Beat: Oct. 7 — Oct. 29

BYU

Fire

Oct 7. — A fire started in Heritage Halls after a hot pad was left on the stove.

Theft

Oct. 8 — A theft occurred in the Smith Fieldhouse and there has been no reports of stolen items found yet.

Oct. 15 — A theft occurred in the Indoor Practice Facility.

Oct. 17 — An item was reported stolen then later found.

Oct. 22 — A piece of equipment was reported stolen from the track.

Oct. 22 — An individual reported a personal belonging missing from the LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Trespassing

Oct. 7 — There was reported trespassing onto the Richard Building’s soccer fields.

Oct. 15 — Individuals were spotted trespassing in the Indoor Practice Facility.

Provo

Oct. 9 — Six officers joined Provo Police department — Officers Showell, Kauo, Smith, Parrish, Webster and LeFevre.



Orem

Theft

Oct. 24 — Two suspects are wanted for using credit cards belonging to someone else and racking up $8000 worth of charges.

