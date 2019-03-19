Highlights from BYU colleges

College of Family, Home and Social Sciences

BYU family life professor Adam Rogers recently published an article in the Journal of Youth and Adolescence concluding that serious relationships in adolescence can have negative effects. Rogers found that because the adolescent brain is still developing, many teenagers may be unable to deal with relationship challenges. Negative feelings generated in the relationship rub off from one partner to another, reinforcing the negative relationship. “Even the most common relationship challenges, such as having a disagreement with your partner, can be felt very intensely by an adolescent,” Rogers said. “These kinds of experiences can be very emotionally challenging for teens.”

BYU music professors Christian Asplund and Steve Ricks performed their original piece, “Woven,” during the concert Nature Transformed: Musical Experience at the MOA. The concert featured pieces inspired by the recent art installations “Windswept” and “Where the River Widens.” The duo goes by the stage name Ricksplund and combines Ricks’ viola with Asplund’s digital mix of electronic music. “Woven” reflects the interweaving of the willow branches seen in “Windswept” as well as texturial work evident in “Where the River Widens.” The resulting piece was featured in the MOA Thursday, March 7 at 7 p.m.

College of Life Sciences

The Monte L. Bean Life Science Museum opened a new exhibit March 11 exploring the theories and observations of evolution and how it changes life. Exhibit designer Travis Schenck said there is confusion around the definition of evolution, so the exhibit’s purpose is to help the public understand how science defines evolution. Schenck collaborated with BYU professors to simplify the terms used in the exhibit to make it more approachable and understandable for all audiences.

“Understanding the Principles of Evolution” will run for many years. In celebration of the exhibit’s opening, The Bean Museum is holding a Pokémon Go night Saturday March 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Marriott School of Business

Bloomberg Businessweek ranked the BYU Marriott MBA program No. 1 worldwide, above prestigious schools such as Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Businessweek also ranked the BYU Marriott MBA program No. 10 for entrepreneurial reputation and No. 12 for schools that produce the most creative graduates, the value of a school’s brand and a school’s entrepreneurial training.

The Association for Information Systems recently awarded BYU Marriott professor James Gaskin the Outstanding Contribution to Information Systems Education award for his service and impact in the field. His contributions include creating a YouTube channel with videos teaching complex statistics topics; curating StatWiki, a Wikipedia-like web-page also used as a research for statistics topics; and hosting an annual statistics boot camp at BYU. At the award ceremony, the announcer asked all who had been impacted or helped by Gaskin to stand, and almost all the audience members stood up. “It felt good to know that I have not been wasting my time but have helped a lot of people,” Gaskin said.

BYU Marriott School of Business Associate Dean Steve Glover received the Outstanding Audit Educator Award from the American Accounting Association. The yearly award is given to awardees through nominations by other accounting professionals. BYU accounting professor Doug Prawitt said Glover has “sustained an incredible research record while also carrying a heavy administrative load.” His research has been featured in the Journal of Accounting Research, Contemporary Accounting Research and Auditing: A Journal of Practice and Theory. “The most rewarding part for me is to be included on the list of past recipients of the award,” Glover said. “I’m grateful and humbled that my contributions were worthy of consideration.”