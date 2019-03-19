Police Beat: March 12 – 19

BYU
Theft
March 7 — Students reported missing clothing items taken from their dorm area.
Criminal Mischief
March 8 — An individual reported seeing a chain-link fence that had been cut.
March 9 — An officer responded to a report about a truck’s back windshield being broken.
March 12 — An officer responded to a report about graffiti on construction equipment by the Fletcher Building.
March 13 — An individual reported their bike stolen and upon further investigation discovered the bike had only been impounded.