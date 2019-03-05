Highlights from BYU colleges

Marriott School of Business

The BYU Marriott Inclusion Committee has instated inclusivity in the workplace curriculum in the business school. In student interviews about what they would like in curriculum to prepare them for jobs, students most often mentioned inclusion. The Inclusion Committee worked with Lisa Thomas, a curriculum developer and adjunct faculty member in the Department of Management, to add inclusivity curriculum to the MCOM 320: Communication in Organizational Settings class. Students in the class receive real-world application to topics related to inclusivity. “The deans have made clear the importance of this topic and the need for our students to be inclusive,” Thomas said. “I think our students will begin to express efforts for the good of all people.”

BYU’s French language team won first place at the Whitmore Global Management Center’s annual Business Language Case Competition. The team partnered with Taft Clothing to create a case study and logistical plan for the company to expand into the French market. BYU’s French language team received experimental businesses experience and $2,000 to split among themselves for receiving the first place award. The Business Language Case Competition judges recognized skilled linguistics and in-depth cultural understanding of the French people in the team’s business plan.

Thirty-five BYU Marriott students from the nonprofit management minor program traveled to Orlando, Florida to participate in the annual Alliance Management Institute Conference. Students attending the conference gave presentations on four categories: undergraduate/graduate research, big idea, best practices in a nonprofit sector and best practices within an Alliance Student Association. Out of 39 total presentations from eight different universities, BYU placed in the top three for six different competitions.

College of Fine Arts and Communications

BYU Singers will perform at the National Conference of the American Choral Directors Association, or ACDA, in Kansas City. Choral director Andrew Crane likened the event to the “Super Bowl of choral singing in the United States.” With over 22,000 members, the ACDA hosts the conference every two years for choral directors to attend and expand their skills. The BYU Singers is one of only five groups performing out of about 200 choirs that submitted a blind audition. The group will perform an arrangement of “Kansas City” from the musical “Oklahoma!” and arrangements of “Angelus Domini á 8,” “Ave Maris Stella,” “Hold Fast to Dreams,” “Thy Will Be Done” and “Kelele.”

The Covey Center Gallery in Provo showcased the work of BYU design professor Michael Parker. He graduated in illustration from BYU, received a masters in painting and is now a design professor. The exhibition ran from Jan. 2 to March 4 and featured paintings that mimicked the work of John Williams Waterhouse. Parker took inspiration of Waterhouse’s depiction of classical myths and instead featured a mother and wife in everyday scenarios. He hoped to stimulate the imagination through imagery and inspire the audience to study mythology. Click here to view more of Parker’s work.

Two BYU news media students received awards at the 2019 International Digital Media and Broadcast Competition. Alyson Caffery took first place in the TV news anchor category and Marine Cline won third in the TV hard news category. Caffery submitted a reel of her work on the BYU student run news program Newsline. She included segments her opening the show, reporting on breaking news and her overall anchor skills. Cline submitted a news package on Facebook scams. Both credit the Newsline lab class to their success. “I am so proud to have won this award for myself and all the work I put into anchoring, but also to show how great the entire BYU newsroom is,” Cline said.