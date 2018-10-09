Things you should know today: 10/9/18

US student detained in Israel for alleged boycott support

This undated photo provided by Alqasem family shows Lara Alqasem, a 22-year-old American graduate student with Palestinian grandparents, who landed at Ben-Gurion Airport Tuesday, Oct. 2, with a valid student visa. But she was barred from entering the country and ordered deported, based on suspicions that she supports the BDS boycott movement. An Israeli court ordered that she remain in custody while she appeals. The weeklong detention is the longest anyone has been held in a boycott-related case. (Alqasem family via AP)

An American student traveling to Israel was detained at the Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel on Tuesday, Oct. 2, and has remained in custody since then. Israel has accused the student, Lara Alqasem, of participating in a Palestinian boycott against Israel.

Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence

In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kanye West arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Kanye West will visit the White House on Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner talk about manufacturing in America, gang violence, prison reform and Chicago violence. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Kanye West has been formally invited to the White House to have lunch with President Trump on Thursday, Oct. 11. West and the president plan to discuss topics such as manufacturing, prison reform and preventing gang violence in West’s home city of Chicago.

Drew Brees throws touchdown pass to break all-time passing yards record

New Orlean Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning’s all-time passing yards record with a 62-yard touchdown pass on Monday, Oct. 8. This video shows the pass and Brees’s celebration with his family.

