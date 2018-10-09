Things you should know today: 10/9/18

An American student traveling to Israel was detained at the Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel on Tuesday, Oct. 2, and has remained in custody since then. Israel has accused the student, Lara Alqasem, of participating in a Palestinian boycott against Israel.

Kanye West has been formally invited to the White House to have lunch with President Trump on Thursday, Oct. 11. West and the president plan to discuss topics such as manufacturing, prison reform and preventing gang violence in West’s home city of Chicago.

Drew Brees throws touchdown pass to break all-time passing yards record

New Orlean Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning’s all-time passing yards record with a 62-yard touchdown pass on Monday, Oct. 8. This video shows the pass and Brees’s celebration with his family.