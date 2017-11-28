Police Beat: Nov. 20-27

BYU

Criminal Mischief

Nov. 20 – An individual reported a chalk drawing or writing on a sign in the Harris Fine Arts Center. The Grounds Department cleaned it up.

Drugs

Nov. 22 – Officers responded to a report of the smell of marijuana smoke in Helaman Halls.

Nov. 24 – Officers responded to a report of the smell of narcotics in Helaman Halls.

Provo

Missing Persons

Nov. 22 – A 9-year-old girl was found after being last seen at 850 W. Columbia Lane.

Orem

DUI

Nov. 20 – A driver was taken to the hospital and charged with DUI after his car jumped off a curb at 50-60 mph, went airborne, hit the top of a six foot fence and crashed into a ditch off the east side of I-15. The incident occurred on 1600 S. Sandhill Road.

Nov. 20 – A driver was arrested for DUI after an officer stopped the driver for crossing over three lanes of traffic.

Nov. 20 – A man was arrested for DUI after he drove over a curb while pulling into a parking lot.

Drugs

Nov. 20 – An officer stopped a car for an equipment problem and smelled marijuana. He ticketed the car’s two occupants when they gave the marijuana up.

Fraud