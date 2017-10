BYU plans to increase tuition for 2018-2019 school year for undergraduate and graduate students. Tuition increase for BYU is not uncommon as tuition has increased regularly for the past 11 academic school years, from 2006-2007 to 2018-2019.

Current tuition for LDS undergraduate students is $2,730 and will increase $80 to $2,810 per semester. Non-LDS undergraduate students’ current tuition cost is $5,460 and will increase to $5,620. Graduate programs will increase to $3,540 a semester.