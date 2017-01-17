“The Campus is Our World” a BYU reality

A BYU motto says “The World is Our Campus,” but the reverse is true for some busy students.

Mooching food, napping or even pulling all-nighters becomes common on campus when class schedules or academic pressures make going home inconvenient for students.

All-nighters

A study surveying 1125 college students found that all-nighters are common for busy students. Twenty percent of all students stay up all night at least once a month. Multiple accounts on BYU’s student-run Q&A service The 100 Hour Board, describe all-nighters in the engineering buildings, trying to catch up on homework.

Michael Sauer, who recently graduated in biochemistry, said he once stayed overnight in the Benson building with a group of classmates during finals week. They had a research paper due the next day and they hadn’t even started, so they shut themselves in a lab office and worked nearly 24 hours from 8 p.m. until 6 p.m. the next day. When security came around, one of Sauer’s classmates showed her an after-hours pass and they kept working.

“It was like a prison cell, just cinder blocks, no windows or anything,” Sauer said. “We stayed up the whole night and we hashed it out.”

Amy Briggs, a senior studying mechanical engineering, said she has stayed overnight in the Clyde Building, the Crabtree Building and a small trailer called B34. If there are students in the engineering building’s Computer Aided Engineering Design and Manufacturing labs when the buildings close for the night, they are free to stay as long as needed. Briggs said engineering students often have big projects due that require the resources on the lab computers.

“You can drive past the Clyde/Crabtree parking lot by the Wilk, and at any time at night you’ll see cars there,” Briggs said. “You start and there’s no windows so you can’t see the sun as it goes, and you look at the clock and the next thing you know it’s five in the morning.”

University Police, Lt. Steven Messick said unless students have permission to be in a building after hours, they could be cited for trespassing.

“The university knows that sometimes people have to put in an all-nighter — they’re working on a project that can’t be stopped or something like that,” Messick said. “But there’s no approval for basically camping out and sleeping in buildings.”

Naps

Briggs said other campus resources have been helpful to her throughout the years. She remembered the Richards Building’s hot showers when her apartment’s water heater broke in the middle of the winter and management wouldn’t fix it. She also takes frequent naps on campus to get a jumpstart between classes.

Websites such as The Secret Nap Society have been dedicated to finding good napping locations on campus, but Briggs said she usually seeks out a women’s bathroom with a mother’s lounge. There, female students can use the couches to nap in peace. On other days, Briggs said she finds a long bench in less-frequented areas, such as the second floor of the Joseph Smith Building.

Messick said every year belongings are stolen when the owner is napping. He recommended students to put their belongings in their bag and use that as a pillow to discourage potential theft.