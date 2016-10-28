Students show creativity with Halloween costumes

Many BYU students go all out with costumes on Halloween, according to BYU Exercise and Wellness major Savannah Ware. She said the tradition of dressing up makes her feel right at home.

“Halloween has always been a big deal in my family, we go all out,” Ware said. “I think it’s super fun and every year there are a ton of people walking around on campus dressed up.”

Ware dressed up as a Zebra for Halloween in 2015 and said she received nothing but complements for her costume.

Animation major Emily Meredith also said she felt comfortable wearing her costume on campus.

“Last year I was Katy Perry. I wore a blue wig and a tiered skirt with cupcakes all over it,” Meredith said. “I only felt out of place when there weren’t other people wearing costumes. But mostly I just roll with it and have a good time regardless of what other people are wearing.”

Meredith said she decided to make her costume by herself last Halloween.

“It was a lot of fun to make, I had to figure out how to make fake cupcakes using insulating cake foam and spackle,” Meredith said. “It probably took me about two weeks to get the whole thing together.”

Provo has quite a few costume shops with a variety of options for students who do not want to make their own costumes.

Costume Manager for Taylor Maid Costumes in Provo Amy Niedens said they often sell to BYU students.

“This year we are mostly selling group or couple costumes, which is different than last year,” Niedens said. “Some of the most popular are probably Bride of Frankenstein, Harry Potter, Alice in Wonderland and Suicide Squad.”

The dress and grooming standards of the Honor Code still apply as students prepare to wear their costumes on campus.

The Honor Code states “Clothing is inappropriate when it is sleeveless, strapless, backless, or revealing; has slits above the knee; or is form fitting. Dresses, skirts, and shorts must be knee-length or longer. Hairstyles should be clean and neat, avoiding extremes in styles or colors. Excessive ear piercing (more than one per ear) and all other body piercing are not acceptable. Shoes should be worn in all public campus areas.”

Meredith suggested students enjoy the spirit of the holiday when choosing a costume.

“Choose something you’ll feel comfortable in, something you enjoy and definitely something within your budget.” Meredith said.