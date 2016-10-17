BYU Safe Walk program delivers students home safely

University Police have made it easy for students to stay safe rather than sorry.

The recently implemented Safe Walk program provides members of the BYU community with late-night walking escorts from one campus location to another.

Sgt. Russel Fuller works for the BYU Police Department and has been involved with the Safe Walk program for 11 years.

“It’s a good resource for students,” Fuller said. “People going to BYU sometimes don’t want to use the program because they think they’re ‘okay.’”

Fuller warns there are dangerous circumstances that happen in the Provo area and said the Safe Walk program is effective in ensuring the safety of students.

Safe Walk escorts are members of the University Police Department Security Division, who work to make campus a safer place for everyone. Escorts can walk students anywhere on campus including parking lots and on-campus housing sites like Wyview, Wymount, Heritage Halls and Helaman Halls. Fuller said officers are instructed to remain on university property unless circumstances dictate otherwise.

Jaren Oldroyd is a BYU student and has worked as a security officer for almost three years.

“I believe Safe Walk is a very helpful program to help all students feel safe,” Oldroyd said. “I have done many safe walks and I believe they have been a positive experience for those who requested them.”

Oldroyd said he enjoys helping students and wishes more knew about the program.

“It’s probably one of the most underused yet important services we offer,” Oldroyd said. “I would tell people that if they feel like they need a safe walk, don’t feel embarrassed or hesitant at all. We are happy to do it.”

BYU student Tanner Beck also works as a security officer and Safe Walk escort. He has worked in this position since February and receives more safe walk requests than other officers because of his later work shifts.

“A lot of the people we safe walk ask, ‘How often do you do this?’ or ‘Am I the only one who ever requests this?’ and they’re not,” Beck said. “It is a common thing and I think it’s a great idea.”

University Police ensure that all Safe Walk escorts are easily identifiable and will be dressed in a badged uniform with radio contact.

Safe Walk escorts can be requested by contacting the University Police Dispatch Center at 801-422-2222. Available times are Fall and Winter Semesters seven days a week from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Spring and Summer terms seven days a week from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Visit the University Police website for complete information on the Safe Walk Program.