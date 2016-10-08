Herbert, Chaffetz pull Trump endorsement after leaked video emerges

Gov. Gary Herbert, R—UT, and Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R—UT, revoked their endorsements of Donald Trump on Friday after a leaked video showed Trump making lewd comments and bragging about doing things to women which could be considered sexual assault.

The video, which was revealed by the Washington Post, came out just two days before the next presidential debate and is already appearing to have a significant impact on the presidential race.

Herbert released a statement on his Twitter account Friday about the video, revealing his disdain for Trump’s comments.

Donald Trump's statements are beyond offensive & despicable. While I cannot vote for Hillary Clinton, I will not vote for Trump. #utpol — Gary R. Herbert (@HerbertForUtah) October 8, 2016

In addition to Chaffetz and Herbert revoking their endorsements, former Utah governor Jon Huntsman has also called for Trump to step out of the race.

The video details a 2005 conversation Trump had with Billy Bush from “Access Hollywood” while on a bus on his way to appear on an episode of the soap opera “Days of Our Lives.” He mentions kissing and grabbing women in private areas and being able to do it because he is famous.

“When you’re a star, they let you do it,” Trump says in the video. “You can do anything.”

On his website, Donald Trump first addressed the video with a controversial statement, which seemed to attempt to downplay his comments.

“This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago,” Trump said. “Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course – not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended.”

Trump later released a recorded video statement on his Facebook page elaborating on his apology. The video directed attention toward his campaign and toward criticizing both Hillary and Bill Clinton.

“I’ve said some foolish things, but there is a big difference between words and actions,” Trump said. “Bill Clinton has actually abused women and Hillary has bullied, attacked, shamed and intimidated his victims. We will discuss this more in the coming days.”