Y-Days gives students the chance to “go forth and serve”

The annual Y-Days service festival allows students to participate in service projects this weekend. From Friday, Sept. 16, to Saturday, Sept. 17, students have the chance to participate in service projects on campus and around the community.

Y-Days became a tradition when the Y was first painted on the mountain in 1906. For many years, Y-Days was an annual event to repaint and touch up the Y, but today it lets students complete different service projects.

Y-Serve office assistant Lauren Holbrook said she wants students to recognize what Y-Serve is and the service opportunities it offers. Holbrook said many students have never heard of Y-Serve, but that it’s the perfect way to recruit people and get them to serve.

“You see that the Lord gives you back the time that you put into Y-Serve, which is really fun,” Holbrook said. “I feel like Y-Days is a taste of Y-Serve. If you don’t want to commit, at least come see what it’s about.”

Holbrook recognized service may not be a priority as students are busy and stressed at the beginning of a semester. Y-Days turns one weekend into an opportunity for students to help people around them.

On Sept. 17, Y-Days will work with other organizations to bring service projects to students waiting in the ROC line at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The football fans will make bracelets, assemble humanitarian kits and write notes to refugees and soldiers.

Y-Serve president Josh Palmer says the organization’s mission goes along with BYU’s mission statement to go forth and serve.

“Through these projects that we do, we hope to be able to provide meaningful service opportunities for every student,” Palmer said, “so they can develop that love for service and spread it to others.”

For a full list of Y-Days activities, see the schedule below.