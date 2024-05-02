Pathway to Education: Breaking Ground in Ghana

Explore the impact of the BYU–Pathway Worldwide education program in Ghana in this 13 minute documentary. Experience intimate interviews and stunning visuals, and listen to Ghanaians share how education has changed their lives. This is a story of hope, innovation and personal transformation created by four BYU journalism students.

Overview

BYU–Pathway Worldwide first launched in 2009. They are a higher education organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that provides affordable education to students around the world. Their first international location was in Ghana 2010. The organization currently exists in more than 180 countries and continues to expand each year.

The first of several students to be featured is Jonathan Astanga. When Astanga was young he had a soccer injury that left him unable to walk. He dropped out of school. After years of healing and hard work, he now walks 1 hour and 45 minutes each day to a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse with Wi-Fi to complete his BYU–Pathway Worldwide assignments.

BYU–Pathway Worldwide student Esther Gyamfuah is the first member of her family of 15 to receive higher education. Gyamfuah slept outside and relied on friends and neighbors before joining BYU–Pathway Worldwide. The organization gave her opportunities that enabled her to forge her own path.

Isaac Essuman is a mentor for BYU–Pathway Worldwide assisting students in their educational journey. Essuman works with students in their local chapel multiple times a week. Higher education helped Essuman grow out of poverty and into financial stability. In meetings with Church leaders, Essuman never misses an opportunity to emphasize the importance of greater access to education.

Technology poses a significant challenge for many students in Africa. Students lack access to computers and Wi-Fi, so local Church leadership set up free computer labs for their students.

Charles Crankson and other students gather in Church buildings to take advantage of internet access. Crankson also created a WhatsApp group chat for students to help one another through online learning challenges. The group has more than a thousand participants across the African continent.

Vera Delali Nkonu never graduated high school because her parents couldn’t afford the tuition. She worked at a family member’s shop for 10 years until she was suddenly laid off and given no financial compensation for her work. Now, after going through the BYU–Pathway Worldwide program, Nkonu is a successful business owner and can help her children with their homework.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve believes that BYU–Pathway Worldwide gives opportunities to women, specifically African women. Education can empower them to become better leaders, providers and mothers.

The BYU–Pathway Worldwide program provides new opportunities and access to higher education for people in Ghana and all across Africa. According to Elder Bednar, the program has only scratched the surface for its potential to impact students.