The top books of 2024, according to BookTok, Goodreads

Social media post promoting book reviews to a BookTok audience. BookTok’s rise in popularity has lead to people sharing their reading habit online. (Instagram/@booktok.reviews)

In a digital age dominated by fleeting trends, young adults are rediscovering the joy of a good book thanks to BookTok.

Social media platforms have revived reading, according to an analysis of BookTok statistics by WordsRated.

BookTok, a corner of TikTok, is dedicated to book recommendations and discussions through engaging videos. BookTok content has earned more than 112 billion views across the platform, according to SocialPilot, a social media marketing tool.

In the last few years, BookTok has affected the publishing industry. The platform not only influences overall book sales, but also helps turn under-the-radar authors and into best-selling writers, WordsRated said.

Reading as a college student

Calli Adamson, a recent college graduate, has a deep passion for reading, but she’s all too familiar with the demanding pressures of being a college student. She recommends books that help students relax.

“Find a book that is not an assignment and more of a hobby,” Adamson said.

According to Adamson, Sarah J. Maas is gaining traction on TikTok. Maas is known for her romance novels such as the “A Court of Thorns and Roses” novels and the “Crescent City” series. Her books are capturing the attention of the BookTok community.

“My TikTok is filled with people giving reviews about her books,” Adamson said.

Cassidy Fitzhenry, author of the #BookTok Journal, has a following of almost 19,000 followers on Instagram and 147,600 followers on TikTok. Fitzhenry is aware that the vast majority of her audience are young females in their twenties, which leads to a lot of romance genre fans like herself.

“In knowing this, I try to openly be positive and proud that I read romance books, as many people look down on those that prefer the genre,” Fitzhenry said.

Books can relieve stress, especially for college students, Fitzhenry said.

“It is a nice break from reality for college students … Personally, I felt reading for fun improved my writing abilities while finishing my degree. My vocabulary in everyday life broadened considerably, and I felt I was able to convey myself through words better,” Fitzhenry said.

Genre trends

According to Fitzhenry, the pandemic rekindled her love for reading. This sentiment was shared by another BookTok influencer, Moly Milosovic who got back into reading during the mandatory quarantine in 2020. Milosovic is the founder of @molysbookclub, which has an audience of 64,200 on TikTok.

Milosovic dives into romantasy, which she said is a big trend on BookTok.

“Think fantasy books where the main plot is romance driven. ‘Bride’ by Ali Hazelwood and ‘Where the Dark Stands Still’ by AB Poranek are two recent releases in this genre. Also books with moody gothic vibes. ‘A Study in Drowning’ by Ava Reid and ‘An Education in Malice’ by S.T. Gibson are recent releases. ‘The Shepherd King’ duology by Rachel Gillig crosses both trends,” Milosovic said.

Another resource to get book recommendations is through the app Goodreads.

“Goodreads is the world’s largest site for readers and book recommendations. Our mission is to help readers discover books they love and get more out of reading,” the website said.

Top books of 2024

According to Goodreads, the top ten Best Books of 2024 are:

“The Women” by Kristin Hannah – 4.69 average rating “Bride” by Ali Hazelwood – 4.11 average rating “Emily Wilde’s Map of the Otherlands” (Emily Wilde, #2) by Heather Fawcett – 4.38 average rating “House of Flame and Shadow” (Crescent City, #3) by Sarah J. Maas – 4.24 average rating “The Fury” by Alex Michaelides – 3.42 average rating “First Lie Wins” by Ashley Elston – 4.12 average rating “A Fate Inked in Blood” (Saga of the Unfated, #1) by Danielle L. Jensen – 4.10 average rating “Mislaid in Parts Half-Known” (Wayward Children, #9) by Seanan McGuire – 4.11 average rating “What Feasts at Night” (Sworn Soldier, #2) by T. Kingfisher – 3.98 average rating “Fence, Vol. 6: Redemption” by C.S. Pacat – 4.42 average rating

BookTok and Goodreads offer recommendations to guide new readers to their preferred genres.

“My number one tip is to stop reading a book you’re not into because you’ll start to avoid reading … experiment!” Milosovic said.