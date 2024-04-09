BYU Student Film Association hosts 2024 First Look Film Fest

Audiences joined the Media Arts Department, led by the Student Film Association, from April 4-5 to view more than one hundred student films.
This year’s judges were Becca Summers, Sara Reed and Josh Gibson. Each awards category had three nominees, with a special bonus award given at the end of the ceremony.
Best Hair and Makeup:
WINNER: My True Colors by Claira Miller
SAFE by Kaden Prows
LonelyGirl by Mira Plummer
While “LonelyGirl” and “My True Colors” boasted bright pastel color palettes, “SAFE” featured wound makeup. The film centered on a young woman suffering from domestic violence, with close-up shots of bruises on her arms and face.
Best Costume:
WINNER: THE IN x BETWEEN by Austin J. Lawrence
The Trial of Sergeant Joanis by Brock Brockett
Lucy’s Angels by Mira Plummer
Lawrence’s film company, Imagine It Studios, collaborated with the actors to create the world seen in “THE IN x BETWEEN” through props, costumes, hair and makeup. Lawrence said the large pirate hat seen in the short film was hand-made in collaboration with the costumer.
Best Production Design:
WINNER: LonelyGirl by Mira Plummer
Peace of Paper by Claira Miller
The Trial of Sergeant Joanis by Brock Brockett
“I love to play with color. I don’t think we see it enough in movies anymore,” Plummer said of her film’s aesthetic. “The color brings a childlike whimsy to (the film).”
Best Editing:
WINNER: The Church Makes Movies? by Noah Richmond
My True Colors by Claira Miller
You’re Tuning In To… by Kurkian Fullmer
“The Church Makes Movies?” was a short documentary film about a man from Germany who was a film editor for the Motion Picture Studio owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He brought films and a projector across the Iron Curtain following World War II to share with the saints in Eastern Germany.
Best Documentary Narrative:
WINNER: A Day in the Life by Edgar Fernando Flores
The Church Makes Movies? by Noah Richmond
a daughter’s trust by Samantha Bezzant
Both “A Day in the Life” and “a daughter’s trust” were filmed in Spanish with English subtitles. “a daughter’s trust” detailed the story of a family’s immigration from Venezuela while “A Day in the Life” captured favorite places of Flores’ grandfather.
Best Cinematography:
WINNER: Instrumental by Dallin Webb
bind by Joshua Janosch
The Clinch by Tristan Schetzel
According to Janosch, “bind” was part of his submission to a cinematography master’s program; the guidelines were to create a 60-second narrative with only ten shots. The short film has no dialogue, communicating Janosch’s struggles with OCD in a series of artistic shots.
Best Experimental Film:
WINNER: bind by Joshua Janosch
Water Moves by Jana Clark Ludlow
A Dream by Soren Fonnesbeck
Best Sound:
WINNER: Brotherhood by Makamae
You’re Tuning In To… by Kurklan Fullmer
The Church Makes Movies? by Noah Richmond
“Sound means that your mix of music, dialogue and environmental sounds are all cohesive and tell a story and none of the pieces are individually distracting,” Makamae said. “And I am really so proud of that group, that sound is recognized.”
“Brotherhood” was inspired by a story from cinematographer and writer Josh Clark’s childhood; he shot his brother in the eye with an airsoft gun while trying to kill a lizard.
Best Actor:
WINNER: Cairo-Zaire Baptiste in “The Clinch” (Tristan Schetzel)
Ian Tsukamoto Young in “It Gets Better” (Cameron Cardoza)
Kirklan Fullmer in “Wild Goose Chase” (Rebekah Page)
Best Actress:
WINNER: Elyna Mellen in “Lucy’s Angels” (Mira Plummer)
Reagan Panah in “Juno: Scene Recreation” (Matthew Golden Arnsten)
Julia Inouye in “bind” (Joshua Janosch)
Audience Choice: Aliens vs Christmas by Scott S Wallburger
Wallburger said the film was one of many his family has made for Christmas. “I only submitted it because I thought it’d be funny if I did,” he said.
“Aliens vs Christmas” is a home video of aliens trying to invade the Wallburger household, but the family won’t go down without a fight. Wallburger added special effects to his family’s charming performances, entertaining his audience.
Best Documentary: No Limits by Gwen Beatty
Best Fiction: The Tale of the Shocked Sock by Bridger Nebeker
A new category, Truer Than Fiction, was created and awarded to “The Lipstick Effect” by Malin Glade. Glade is an acting student who created the short film for her Global Women’s Studies class.