Eye on the Y: BYUSA clubs offer distinct opportunities, BYU alumni encourage students to give back, BYU Law hosts conferences

BYUSA clubs offer distinct opportunities

BYU students prepare for the annual Club’s Showcase. The showcase consisted of many performances and displays by BYUSA clubs. (Instagram/@byu.students)

Every Tuesday night, the Wilkinson Student Center hosts a variety of BYUSA clubs during its weekly Clubs Night. However, Tuesday, March 19, was not a typical Clubs Night. The WSC Ballroom and Garden Court were transformed as various clubs prepared for the annual Clubs Showcase.

BYUSA clubs encourage students to participate in their interests, expand their talents and make connections with other students. Not only are clubs a source of fun, but they also provide many service-oriented opportunities. The Clubs Showcase honored the way clubs contribute to the university.

Throughout the night, students explored different clubs and interacted with displays. Clubs performed during the showcase and there were opportunities for students to win prizes and enjoy free pizza. Those interested in getting involved can find more information on the BYUSA Clubs Instagram account.

BYU alumni encourage students to give back

BYU Student Alumni encourages donations with the annual Choose2Give campaign. Donations from the campaign help students gain a BYU education. (Image courtesy of BYU Student Alumni)

Thursday, March 14 marked the end of the two-week-long student campaign, Choose2Give. For the campaign, BYU Student Alumni encouraged current students to donate money to fund a BYU education for others in need.

In addition to helping fund scholarships for students in need, the campaign empowered BYU students to give back and serve throughout their lives.

Choose2Give is an annual campaign that collects donations online or through events and activities hosted by BYU colleges. This year, BYU Dining partnered with the Student Alumni Association to make a mural made up of more than 1,900 cupcakes. The Marriott School of Business and the College of Life Sciences hosted pickleball and volleyball tournaments. There were also online and social media competitions, as well as shows and treats to encourage donations.

BYU Law hosts conferences

BYU Law at the BYU Winter Deals Conference. The Global Business Law Program has 2 annual events for BYU Law in March. (Photo via @ProfSautter on X)

BYU Law’s Global Business Law Program hosted two conferences in Park City from March 12-15. These conferences consisted of research presentations, panel discussions and classes. Issues regarding the global economy, debt, bankruptcy and more were explored.

Additionally, the Inaugural Bankruptcy Conference was co-hosted with the University of Chicago Center on Law and Finance, from March 12-14. The conference highlighted distressed debt, reorginization and bankruptcy, among other topics. The keynote address, “Women Leaders in the Restructuring Field” was given by bankruptcy professionals, reflecting on their experiences in bankruptcy and law policy.

The 2024 Winter Deals Conference took place on March 14-15 for the sixth year in a row. The theme, “New Ideas for Modern Markets’ Most Difficult Challenges” was addressed throughout the conference in panels, classes and discussions. The conference connected several scholars, practitioners and policymakers as they discussed research.