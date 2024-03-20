Young Ambassadors perform at Winterfest

BYU’s Winterfest is a series of dance and vocal performances in February and March in the Conference Center Theater. Young Ambassadors calls this show, “Thank you for the music.”

Mikenzie Moon is a fifth-year senior at BYU studying dance education. “We have three different sections and it’s just kind of a showcase of, like, some of the best musical hits,” she said.

She started taking dance more seriously when she was 10 years old and trained in many different styles. She went to a performing arts high school and danced competitively.

BYU introduced her to musical theater. This is Moon’s last local show as a Young Ambassador performer.

“I’m just excited to have fun tonight and perform with the team and just soak every second up,” she said.

Tanner Reeve is in his first year with the group. He said it has been a dream for him to take part.

“It’s been my favorite group I have ever been a part of, and I mean that,” he said.

He was somewhat surprised he made it in with minimal dance experience.

“Guess it was just my good looks,” he said.

Reeve said his favorite part of the show is his duet number with another performer, where they sing a love song to each other. He said it is goofy and the audience has a blast with it.

“I auditioned for this, got in the group and it made me realize that I don’t ever have to stop … it’s something I can do forever. No matter where I am or who I’m with, there’s always going to be people who accept you,” he said.

The Young Ambassadors have one more show this season which will be in St. George during April.