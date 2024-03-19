Student opinions on free transportation

Hundreds of students use free transit around Provo and Orem to get to school and work everyday.

A construction facilities management student, Abigail, is a regular commuter on the Utah Valley Express.

“I use the UVX almost every day just because of how convenient it is to campus,” she said.

Abigail said she finds the atmosphere on the buses pleasant. However, she observed a notable influx of students coming from both BYU and UVU at the top of the hour.

“If you don’t have a car this is a really great mode of transportation not only because of the accessibility but also because of where it takes you,” she said.

The Utah Valley Express service makes stops at 21 different locations between Orem Central Station and Provo Central Station.

Ryan Lingard, a chemical engineer student at BYU, said he uses this free transportation often.

“I live south of campus so it’s really nice because the bus goes from south campus to north campus, so I get to ride the bus and then I don’t have to worry about walking 30 minutes across campus,” he said.

Ryan Lingard said it is normally easy to find a seat and that it is not too busy for him.

“It’s very easy to use, you don’t have to pay for it so you just get on and get off when you need to get off, it stops at every stop so it’s very stress free,” he said.

Maps and the schedule can be found on their website.