(WSOC, Avery County Sheriff’s Office, via CNN Newsource)

Police rescued a mother bear and her cubs trapped in a car in Avery County, North Carolina over the weekend.

Locals believe the mother bear opened and entered the car before the door closed and trapped them inside.

The officers tied a rope to the door handle and pulled it open from a safe distance. The mother and cubs reunited with another cub in some nearby bushes.