Eye on the Y: Advertising students host The Book of Mormon Experiment, Study Aboard Fair provides live music

Advertising students invite community to read one page of the Book of Mormon

Hosts of the Book of Mormon Experiment set up a stall outside the Joseph Smith Building. The campaign has traveled around the world. (Joshua Carr)

Advertising students hosted The Book of Mormon Experiment outside the Joseph Smith Building on Thursday, Sept. 21. Advertising professor Jeff Sheets organized the event, which invited community members to read and reflect on one page of the Book of Mormon.

Participants highlighted all references to Jesus Christ and Heavenly Father and wrote their reflections. Each participant also had their photo taken.

All pages of the Book of Mormon, with the accompanying photo and notes from the participant, were pinned up as a collage inside the Joseph Smith Building.

The initiative, designed to give people the opportunity to read the Book of Mormon, has traveled across the world, including the U.K., South Africa and Australia.

Hundreds of students participate in Study Abroad Fair

Band performs at the Study Abroad Fair. The fair provided students information on studying abroad. (Andrew Osborn)

Hundreds of students gathered at the Study Abroad Fair outside of the Harold R. Clark building on Thursday, Sept. 21 to learn about BYU’s study abroad programs.

Representatives from each study abroad program occupied different booths and handed out candy and flyers to students. The event also included live musical performances and free shaved ice.

The fair gave advice and information to students on internships, international programs and overseas studies.