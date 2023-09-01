Police Beat: Aug. 28- Sept. 1

BYU

Vehicle burglary

Aug 28 — Debit card reported stolen from a vehicle on BYU campus.

Drugs

Aug 29 — Odor of marijuana reported at the Riviera apartments.

Disturbance

Aug 30 — Young adults reported throwing brownies at complainants’ window in Stover Hall.

Theft

Aug 30 — Laptop reported missing from CougarTech Repair.

PROVO

Theft

Aug 28 — Property theft reported near 110 N. Lakeshore Drive.

Aug 28 — Property theft reported near 120 S. Towne Center Blvd.

Aug 29 — Property theft reported near 130 N. State Street.

Aug 29 — Property theft reported near 120 N. University Ave.

Aug 29 — Property theft reported near 150 S. 990 West.

Aug 30 — Property theft reported near 400 N. 900 East.

Sept 1 — Property theft reported near 120 S. University Ave.

Motor vehicle theft

Aug 28 — Automobile theft reported near 170 N. 950 West.

Burglary

Aug 30 — Residential burglary reported near 200 E. California Circle.