Police Beat: July 24-28

BYU

Traffic Stop

July 24 — Suspect pulled over for multiple traffic violations near 1060 N. 150 East.

July 26 — Suspect pulled over for multiple traffic violations near 1060 N. 150 East.

Theft

July 26 — Personal items stolen from backpack at Heritage Halls volleyball courts.

Fireworks

July 24 — Suspects set off fireworks at Y Trailhead.

PROVO

Theft

July 24 — Bicycle theft reported near 150 S. University Ave.

July 24 — Property theft reported near 200 E. 900 South.

July 24 — Bicycle theft reported near 500 N. University Ave.

July 24 — Property theft reported near 180 N. Freedom Blvd.

July 25 — Property theft reported near 150 S. University Ave.

July 25 — Property theft reported near 800 W. 800 North.

July 26 — Property theft reported near 230 N. University Parkway.

July 27 — Property theft reported near 120 N. State Street.

July 28 — Property theft reported near 700 E. 560 North.

Motor Vehicle Theft

July 25 — Automobile theft reported near 180 W. 220 South Street.

