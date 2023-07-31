Police Beat: July 24-28

BYU
Traffic Stop
July 24 — Suspect pulled over for multiple traffic violations near 1060 N. 150 East.
July 26 — Suspect pulled over for multiple traffic violations near 1060 N. 150 East.
Theft
July 26 — Personal items stolen from backpack at Heritage Halls volleyball courts.
Fireworks
July 24 — Suspects set off fireworks at Y Trailhead.
PROVO
Theft
July 24 — Bicycle theft reported near 150 S. University Ave.
July 24 — Property theft reported near 200 E. 900 South.
July 24 — Bicycle theft reported near 500 N. University Ave.
July 24 — Property theft reported near 180 N. Freedom Blvd.
July 25 — Property theft reported near 150 S. University Ave.
July 25 — Property theft reported near 800 W. 800 North.
July 26 — Property theft reported near 230 N. University Parkway.
July 27 — Property theft reported near 120 N. State Street.
July 28 — Property theft reported near 700 E. 560 North.
Motor Vehicle Theft
July 25 — Automobile theft reported near 180 W. 220 South Street.