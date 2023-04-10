BYU football player breaks NFL combine record

Blake Freeland started playing football as a kid and then went on to be a three sport athlete in high school, playing football, basketball and track and field.

It’s always been his dream to go to the NFL.

“These last few months have been just a dream that you think about ever since you’re a little kid,” Freeland said.

He said it’s been fun to play in college with friends from high school.

“Fisher Jackson was one of my boys, being able to play with me in college was really fun. We’ve been real close friends since ninth grade,” Freeland said.

“It was cool to be catching footballs from him in high school and then two years later I’m playing defensive end pass rushing against him,” Jackson said.

Jackson says it’s awesome to watch his friend fulfill their childhood dreams.

“Watching him destroy it in the draft that’s the craziest part but I wasn’t surprised,” Jackson said.

Freeland stood out at the draft, not only breaking the vertical record, but also broad jumping 10 feet, and one of the fastest times for 40 yard dash for offensive linemen at 4.98 seconds.

He says the week of the combine was busy and full of meetings and medical exams.

“It was relieving to finally get to that last day and compete and do what you’ve been training to do the last two months,” Freeland said.

“Everyone was just waiting for the day that he took off and got the recognition,” Jackson said.