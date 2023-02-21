BYU students discuss lack of available married housing in Provo

Even with one of the highest rates of married students in the country, BYU couples have a hard time finding housing.

The Out of Reach Housing Report for Utah shows that you would have to work 102 hours at minimum wage to afford a one bedroom apartment at $960 a month, but the Zillow report for the average rental price for a one bedroom apartment in Provo is $1,050.

As inflation continues to rise, Gov. Cox said earlier this year in his State of the State address that he wants to focus on helping families with the cost of living.

“While almost all the levers for inflation are outside of our state’s control, we can and must enable Utahns to keep more of their hard earned dollars to combat the rising cost of living,” Cox said.

BYU only offers two on-campus housing options for couples, Wyview and Wymount. While they may be cheaper than other apartment complexes around provo, some say they lack square footage and amenities.

Wyview Park resident Michelle Hatch says the biggest downfall is that there is no washer, dryer or dishwasher.

But she said there are other things she likes about Wyview.

“The community is nice, like there’s playgrounds close, lots of friends,” Hach said.

For married students at BYU, Emily and Brian Ingles, finances are one of the biggest factors in finding housing.

“I think housing prices are going up since we got married and every year rent goes up a little bit more so I imagine it’s getting harder to find cheaper housing for married housing,” Emily Ingles said.

Even as the housing market begins to stabilize after the skyrocketing prices from the past few years, some married students may still be struggling to find something that fits their needs.