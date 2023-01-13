2023 Sundance Film Festival tickets for sale now

The streets of Park City are lit up during the Sundance Film Festival. The festival is set to be held Jan. 19-29 this year. (Sundance Institute)

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival will run from Jan. 19-29 in Park City, Utah, featuring films, documentaries and more.

“The Sundance Film Festival is the ultimate gathering of original storytellers and audiences seeking new voices and fresh perspectives,” the Sundance Institute website says. At the festival, people have the opportunity to view films and documentaries and hear from directors and filmmakers through panel discussions and events.

This is the first Sundance Film Festival that is in-person since before closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, however, many of the films this year will be featured both in person and online.

The lineup this year includes 110 Feature Films from various directors such as Nicole Holofcener, Ira Sachs, Sebastián Silva and Anton Corbijn, and several first-time feature directors as well. Among the actors featured in this year’s films are Anne Hathaway, Jason Momoa, Penelope Cruz, Emilia Clarke, Jennifer Connolly and more.

Ana Souza, a Programmer and Manager within the Programming Department at Sundance Institute, created a list of features that were recommended for college audiences. Among them are: Going Varsity in Mariachi, Theatre Camp, Scrapper, Rye Lane, Young.Wild.Free and Landscape with an Invisible Hand.

Souza also recommended documentaries Judy Blume Forever, STILL: A Micheal J. Fox Movie, The Disappearance of Shere Hite, and Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project to college audiences.

Other documentaries feature basketball star Stephen Curry, actor Michael J. Fox and more. According to the Sundance Institute Press Release, “The documentary programming illuminates the ideas, people, and events that shape present day dialogue, from Ukraine and Iran, to the current food crisis.”

Both in-person and online tickets to the festival are for sale at the film festival’s website. Single film tickets start at $25 for in-person viewings and $20 for online screenings. Souza also recommended an Explorer pass which can be purchased for $25. This pass allows the user to view an assortment of short films on the Festival online platform.

“We love our Utah audiences and encourage younger Utah film fans to take advantage of the opportunity to experience independent films in their own backyard, whether they join us in Salt Lake City, Park City, or from Provo by watching films online,” Souza said.