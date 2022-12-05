Police Beat: Nov. 29 – Dec. 6

BYU

Theft

Nov. 29 — A bike was stolen from a bike rack at Riviera Apartments.

Provo

Theft

Nov. 29 — Property theft was reported near 00 West and 800 North Street.

Nov. 29 — Property theft was reported near 700 North and 700 East Street.

Nov. 29 — Property theft was reported near 400 West and Center Street.

Nov. 29 — Property theft was reported near 400 North and University Avenue.

Nov. 30 — Property theft was reported near 1500 West and 500 North Street.

Dec. 3 — Property theft was reported near 800 East and 820 North Street.

Dec. 3 — Property theft was reported near 1500 North and Cherry Lane.

Dec. 4 — Property theft was reported near 750 South and 650 West Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Dec. 5 — Automobile theft was reported near 1300 South and University Avenue.

Burglary

Nov. 29 — Burglary of a storage shed was reported near 2600 North and Foothill Drive.

Nov. 29 — Burglary was reported near 1400 North and 1900 West Street.

Nov. 30 — Burglary was reported near 800 East and 300 South Street.