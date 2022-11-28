Police Beat: Nov. 22-29

BYU

Theft

Nov. 21 — Laundry was reported stolen at Wyview Park.

Criminal Mischief

Nov. 21 — A brick was thrown through a glass door at 100 West and 1020 North Street.

Provo

Theft

Nov. 22 — Property theft was reported near 1200 South and Towne Centre Boulevard.

Nov. 25 — Property theft was reported near 1500 South and University Avenue.

Nov. 26 — Property theft was reported near 500 East and Normandy Drive.

Nov. 26 — Property theft was reported near 1500 North and University Avenue.

Nov. 27 — Property theft was reported near 500 North and 900 East Street.

Nov. 27 — Property theft was reported near 1200 North and Riverside Avenue.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Nov. 23 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1200 South and Towne Centre Boulevard.

Nov. 23 — An automobile was reported stolen near 400 West and Center Street.

Burglary

Nov. 27 — A burglary was reported near 900 East and North Temple Drive.

Robbery

Nov. 25 — A robbery was reported near 1300 South and University Avenue.

Sexual Assault

Nov. 23 — Forcible sexual assault was reported near 600 East and 600 North Street.