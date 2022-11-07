Police Beat: Oct. 28-Nov. 7

BYU

Theft

Oct. 28 — A pair of AirPods were reported stolen at Heritage Halls.

Oct. 28 — A bike was reported stolen at the Foreign Language Residence.

Oct. 31 — A bike was reported stolen at Helaman Halls.

Alcohol Offense

Oct. 30 — A subject was issued a citation for consuming alcohol as a minor.

Provo

Theft

Oct. 28 — Property theft was reported near 200 North and 1000 West Street.

Oct. 28 — Property theft was reported near 1100 East and 450 North Street.

Oct. 28 — Property theft was reported near 1700 North and 450 West Street.

Oct. 28 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and 1020 East Street.

Oct. 28 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and 750 East Street.

Oct. 29 — Property theft was reported near 900 West and 900 North Street.

Oct. 29 — Property theft was reported near 600 North and 1300 West Street.

Oct. 29 — Property theft was reported near 1200 South and Towne Centre Boulevard.

Oct. 30 — Property theft was reported near 2600 West and 1390 North Street.

Oct. 30 — Property theft was reported near 300 East and 600 North Street.

Oct. 30 — Property theft was reported near 1200 South and Towne Centre Boulevard.

Oct. 31 — Property theft was reported near 1300 North and Freedom Boulevard.

Oct. 31 — Property theft was reported near 600 East and 600 North Street.

Oct. 31 — Property theft was reported near 600 East and 600 North Street.

Oct. 31 — Property theft was reported near 3500 South and Mountain Vista Parkway.

Nov. 1 — Property theft was reported near 400 North and 400 East Street.

Nov. 1 — Property theft was reported near 500 North and 400 East Street.

Burglary

Oct. 28 — Residential burglary was reported near 1300 West and 1980 North Street.

Robbery

Oct. 30 — Strong-arm robbery was reported near 1000 North and 500 West Street.

Sexual Assault

Oct. 28 — Rape was reported near 400 West and Center Street.