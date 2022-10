(Drew Glass)

The Cougar Marching Band performed a series of songs from the movie “Top Gun” during halftime of the BYU vs East Carolina football game on Oct. 28 in Provo. During the song “Danger Zone” the band marched in a jet formation and smoke, mimicking engine exhaust, streamed out from behind it. The Cougar Marching Band performs at every home game and consists of more than 225 musicians from all over the country.