Video of the Day: Salt Lake City Police Department releases body camera footage from officer involved in critical incident

(Video via Salt Lake City Police Department)

The Salt Lake City Police Department released body camera footage on Aug. 10 from an officer involved in a critical incident of a man who was shot by officers after setting his property on fire.

The man allegedly set fire to his yard and threatened responding firefighters with a gun. When police officers showed up, they told him to lower his weapon and eventually shot the suspect, all while the fire was still going.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and police said the suspect’s injuries were not life-threatening.