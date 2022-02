Provo

Theft

Feb. 7 — Property theft was reported near 300 North Belmont Place

Feb. 8 — Property theft was reported near 800 North and 1375 West Street

Feb. 10 — Property theft was reported near 400 South and 800 West Street

Burglary

Feb. 5 — Burglary was reported near 400 North and 900 West Street

Feb. 7 — Burglary was reported near 800 North and 1760 West Street

Feb. 9 — Burglary was reported near 200 North and 400 West Street

Feb. 10 — Burglary was reported near 1000 North and 1760 West Street

Sexual Assault

Feb. 6 — Non forcible sexual assault was reported near 100 North and 900 East Street

Feb. 6 — Rape was reported 1000 North and 500 West Street