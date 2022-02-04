Police Beat: Jan. 29—Feb. 4

BYU

Theft

Jan. 31 — A bike was reported stolen at Heritage Halls.

Jan. 31 — A catalytic converter was reported stolen at the Heritage Halls parking lot.

Feb. 2 — A backpack and a laptop were reported stolen at the Cannon Center.

Provo

Theft

Jan. 29 — Property theft was reported near 1300 East and 610 North Street.

Jan. 30 — Property theft was reported near 1000 South and 500 West Street.

Jan. 31 — Property theft was reported near 500 North and 400 East Street.

Jan. 31 — Property theft was reported near 400 North and Draper Lane.

Jan. 31 — Property theft was reported near 200 South and 200 East Street.

Feb. 1 — Property theft was reported near 2700 North and Edgewood Drive.

Feb. 3 — Property theft was reported near 700 East and 150 South Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Jan. 31 — Automobile theft was reported near 400 South and 900 East Street.

Jan. 31 — Automobile theft was reported near 100 South and 800 West Street.

Feb. 2 — Automobile theft was reported near 800 South and University Avenue.

Burglary

Jan. 31 — Burglary was reported near 500 West and Center Street.

Sexual Assault

Jan. 31 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1000 North and 500 West Street.