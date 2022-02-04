Police Beat: Jan. 29—Feb. 4

BYU
Theft
Jan. 31 — A bike was reported stolen at Heritage Halls.
Jan. 31 — A catalytic converter was reported stolen at the Heritage Halls parking lot.
Feb. 2 — A backpack and a laptop were reported stolen at the Cannon Center.
Provo
Theft
Jan. 29 — Property theft was reported near 1300 East and 610 North Street.
Jan. 30 — Property theft was reported near 1000 South and 500 West Street.
Jan. 31 — Property theft was reported near 500 North and 400 East Street.
Jan. 31 — Property theft was reported near 400 North and Draper Lane.
Jan. 31 — Property theft was reported near 200 South and 200 East Street.
Feb. 1 — Property theft was reported near 2700 North and Edgewood Drive.
Feb. 3 — Property theft was reported near 700 East and 150 South Street.
Motor Vehicle Theft
Jan. 31 — Automobile theft was reported near 400 South and 900 East Street.
Jan. 31 — Automobile theft was reported near 100 South and 800 West Street.
Feb. 2 — Automobile theft was reported near 800 South and University Avenue.
Burglary
Jan. 31 — Burglary was reported near 500 West and Center Street.
Sexual Assault
Jan. 31 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1000 North and 500 West Street.