Police Beat: Jan. 22-28

BYU
Theft
Jan. 20 — A backpack was reported stolen at the Benson Building.
Jan. 21 — A laptop was reported stolen at the Cougar Field.
Jan. 21 — A license plate was reported at the parking lot near 800 North.
Jan. 24 — A catalytic converter was reported stolen at Wymount Terrace.
Fire
Jan. 21 — A fire was reported at Helaman Halls, Budge Hall.
Fraud
Jan. 26 — Electronic fraud was reported at Heritage Halls.
Vehicle Burglary
Jan. 19 — A female suspect was reported to have entered unlocked vehicles with the intent to steal money.
Assault
Jan. 19 — A female non-student suspect was reported to have hit a professor in the head, when he asked her to leave a class.
Sexual Assault
Jan. 24 — Rape was reported at Heritage Halls.
Provo
Theft
Jan. 23 — Property theft was reported near 1600 North and 900 East Street.
Jan. 25 — Property theft was reported near 200 South and University Avenue.
Jan. 25 — Property theft was reported near 300 South and University Avenue.
Jan. 27 — Property theft was reported near 2700 West and 1060 North Street.
Motor Vehicle Theft
Jan. 22 — Automobile was reported near 700 West and 1340 South Street.
Jan. 23 — Automobile was reported near 500 West and 4630 North Street.
Burglary
Jan. 24 — Burglary was reported near 1200 West and Center Street.
Jan. 24 — Burglary was reported near 100 North and 100 West Street.
Jan. 24 — Burglary was reported near 4800 North and University Avenue.
Jan. 25 — Burglary was reported near 1800 West and 600 South Street.
Sexual Assault
Jan. 22 — Aggravated sexual assault was reported near South Squaw Peak Road.
Jan. 23 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 400 West and 3700 North Street.