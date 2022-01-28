Police Beat: Jan. 22-28

BYU

Theft

Jan. 20 — A backpack was reported stolen at the Benson Building.

Jan. 21 — A laptop was reported stolen at the Cougar Field.

Jan. 21 — A license plate was reported at the parking lot near 800 North.

Jan. 24 — A catalytic converter was reported stolen at Wymount Terrace.

Fire

Jan. 21 — A fire was reported at Helaman Halls, Budge Hall.

Fraud

Jan. 26 — Electronic fraud was reported at Heritage Halls.

Vehicle Burglary

Jan. 19 — A female suspect was reported to have entered unlocked vehicles with the intent to steal money.

Assault

Jan. 19 — A female non-student suspect was reported to have hit a professor in the head, when he asked her to leave a class.

Sexual Assault

Jan. 24 — Rape was reported at Heritage Halls.

Provo

Theft

Jan. 23 — Property theft was reported near 1600 North and 900 East Street.

Jan. 25 — Property theft was reported near 200 South and University Avenue.

Jan. 25 — Property theft was reported near 300 South and University Avenue.

Jan. 27 — Property theft was reported near 2700 West and 1060 North Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Jan. 22 — Automobile was reported near 700 West and 1340 South Street.

Jan. 23 — Automobile was reported near 500 West and 4630 North Street.

Burglary

Jan. 24 — Burglary was reported near 1200 West and Center Street.

Jan. 24 — Burglary was reported near 100 North and 100 West Street.

Jan. 24 — Burglary was reported near 4800 North and University Avenue.

Jan. 25 — Burglary was reported near 1800 West and 600 South Street.

Sexual Assault

Jan. 22 — Aggravated sexual assault was reported near South Squaw Peak Road.

Jan. 23 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 400 West and 3700 North Street.