Police Beat: Jan. 8–14

BYU

Theft

Jan. 13 — A laptop was reported stolen at the WSC but was found a couple hours later.

Extortion

Jan. 11 — Extortion was reported at Heritage Halls.

Trespassing

Jan. 11 — Trespassing was reported at Maeser Hill.

Prowler

Jan. 12 — A female intruder was reported entering an apartment through an unlocked window at Wymount Terrace.

Provo

Theft

Jan. 10 — Property theft was reported near 100 West and 300 South.

Jan. 10 — Property theft was reported near 500 South on University Avenue.

Jan. 12 — Property theft was reported near 1600 North on Freedom Boulevard.

Jan. 13 — Property theft was reported near 800 North on Independence Avenue.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Jan. 8 — Automobile theft was reported near 400 North on University Avenue.

Jan. 13 — Automobile theft was reported near 800 South and 1150 East.

Burglary

Jan. 10 — Burglary was reported near 2700 North on Iroquois Drive.

Jan. 12 — Nonresidential burglary was reported near 200 South on University Avenue.