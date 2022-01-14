Police Beat: Jan. 8–14

BYU
Jan. 13 — A laptop was reported stolen at the WSC but was found a couple hours later.
Extortion
Jan. 11 — Extortion was reported at Heritage Halls.
Trespassing
Jan. 11 — Trespassing was reported at Maeser Hill.
Prowler
Jan. 12 — A female intruder was reported entering an apartment through an unlocked window at Wymount Terrace.
Provo
Theft
Jan. 10 — Property theft was reported near 100 West and 300 South.
Jan. 10 — Property theft was reported near 500 South on University Avenue.
Jan. 12 — Property theft was reported near 1600 North on Freedom Boulevard.
Jan. 13 — Property theft was reported near 800 North on Independence Avenue.
Motor Vehicle Theft
Jan. 8 — Automobile theft was reported near 400 North on University Avenue.
Jan. 13 — Automobile theft was reported near 800 South and 1150 East.
Burglary
Jan. 10 — Burglary was reported near 2700 North on Iroquois Drive.
Jan. 12 — Nonresidential burglary was reported near 200 South on University Avenue.