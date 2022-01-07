Police Beat: Jan. 1-7

BYU

Vehicle Burglary

Jan. 4 — A vehicle was reported damaged and stolen from the Wymount Terrace parking lot. BYU police recovered the truck off campus and returned it to the owner.

Theft

Jan. 4 — Theft of a license plate from a BYU vehicle was reported at the Talmage Building and was later recovered.

Jan. 4 — A cell phone was reported stolen at the Jesse Knight Building.

Criminal Mischief

Jan. 3 — Vandalism in the men’s restroom was reported at the Y Trail Head.

Trespassing

Jan. 4 — Trespassing was reported at the University Parkway Center.

Provo

Theft

Jan. 2 — Property theft was reported near East 300 Boulders.

Jan. 4 — Property theft of vehicle parts was reported near 900 South and 600 West.

Jan. 5 — Property theft was reported near 400 North and 900 East.

Jan. 5 — Property theft was reported near 100 North and 100 East.

Jan. 5 — Property theft was reported near 600 East and 300 South.

Jan. 6 — Property theft was reported near 1000 North and 500 West.

Jan. 6 — Property theft was reported near 1100 East on Aspen Avenue.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Jan. 2 — Automobile theft was reported near 900 West and 770 South.

Burglary

Jan. 3 — Burglary of a storage shed was reported near 1000 West and 100 South.

Jan. 6 — Burglary was reported near 1600 North on Freedom Boulevard.

Robbery

Jan. 1 — Robbery was reported near East Center Avenue and North University Avenue.

Sexual Assault

Jan. 3 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1200 North on Terrace Drive.

Jan. 5 — Rape was reported near 400 North on University Avenue.