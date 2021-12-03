Police Beat: Nov. 27-Dec. 3

BYU
Vehicle Burglary
Nov. 27 — A vehicle was reported broken into and personal belongings stolen at Wyview Park.
Nov. 29 — An unlocked car was reported broken into in the Wyview parking lot.
Nov. 29 — An unlocked car was reported broken into in the Wyview parking lot.
Theft
Nov. 29 — Theft of a catalytic converter was reported from parking lot 58 near the Information Technology Building.
Nov. 30— Theft of wallet contents was reported at the Richards Building.
Provo
Theft
Nov. 28— Property theft was reported near 2050 West and Center Street.
Nov. 28— Property theft of vehicle parts was reported near 300 East and 600 North.
Nov. 29— Bicycle theft was reported near 1600 North and Freedom Boulevard.
Nov. 29— Property theft was reported near 1825 North and 2000 West.
Nov. 30— Property theft was reported near 150 North and 900 East.
Dec. 1— Bicycle theft was reported near 500 North and 400 East.
Dec. 1— Property theft was reported near 600 East and 600 North.
Dec. 1— Property theft was reported near 2250 West and 480 North.
Dec. 1— Property theft was reported near 100 West and Center Street.
Dec. 1— Property theft was reported near 920 South and University Avenue.
Dec. 1— Property theft of a purse was reported near 300 North and Freedom Boulevard.
Dec. 2— Theft was reported near 1700 North and State Street.
Burglary
Nov. 28—Non-residential unlawful entry was reported near 500 North and 400 East.
Nov. 28 — Residential forced entry was reported near 4020 North and 480 East.
Nov. 29— Non-residential unlawful entry was reported near 1325 South and University Avenue.
Nov. 30— Non-residential forced entry was reported near 1400 South and State Street.
Nov. 30— Residential forced entry was reported near 1900 West and 500 North.
Dec. 2— Residential forced entry was reported near 400 North and 700 East.
Robbery
Nov. 28— Robbery from a gas station with a firearm was reported near 200 West and 300 South.