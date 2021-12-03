Police Beat: Nov. 27-Dec. 3

BYU

Vehicle Burglary

Nov. 27 — A vehicle was reported broken into and personal belongings stolen at Wyview Park.

Nov. 29 — An unlocked car was reported broken into in the Wyview parking lot.

Theft

Nov. 29 — Theft of a catalytic converter was reported from parking lot 58 near the Information Technology Building.

Nov. 30 — Theft of wallet contents was reported at the Richards Building.

Provo

Theft

Nov. 28 — Property theft was reported near 2050 West and Center Street.

Nov. 28 — Property theft of vehicle parts was reported near 300 East and 600 North.

Nov. 29 — Bicycle theft was reported near 1600 North and Freedom Boulevard.

Nov. 29 — Property theft was reported near 1825 North and 2000 West.

Nov. 30 — Property theft was reported near 150 North and 900 East.

Dec. 1 — Bicycle theft was reported near 500 North and 400 East.

Dec. 1 — Property theft was reported near 600 East and 600 North.

Dec. 1 — Property theft was reported near 2250 West and 480 North.

Dec. 1 — Property theft was reported near 100 West and Center Street.

Dec. 1 — Property theft was reported near 920 South and University Avenue.

Dec. 1 — Property theft of a purse was reported near 300 North and Freedom Boulevard.

Dec. 2 — Theft was reported near 1700 North and State Street.

Burglary

Nov. 28 —Non-residential unlawful entry was reported near 500 North and 400 East.

Nov. 28 — Residential forced entry was reported near 4020 North and 480 East.

Nov. 29 — Non-residential unlawful entry was reported near 1325 South and University Avenue.

Nov. 30 — Non-residential forced entry was reported near 1400 South and State Street.

Nov. 30 — Residential forced entry was reported near 1900 West and 500 North.

Dec. 2 — Residential forced entry was reported near 400 North and 700 East.

Robbery

Nov. 28 — Robbery from a gas station with a firearm was reported near 200 West and 300 South.