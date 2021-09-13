Police Beat: Sept. 4–10

BYU

Criminal Mischief

Sept. 5 – Criminal Mischief was reported on Maeser Hill.

Harassment

Sept. 7 – A student reported receiving unwanted contact over social media.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Sept. 4 – Attempted theft of a vehicle was reported near LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Trespassing

Sept. 5 – Trespassing was reported on multiple buildings by a single person near the Smith Fieldhouse, Tennis Courts Building and Kimball Tower.

Burglary

Sept. 7 – Burglary was reported at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Sept. 7 – A golf cart was reported stolen then abandoned at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Stalking

Sept. 8 – A student reported being confronted in the parking lot near the Broadcast Building by a man who had previously engaged in unwanted contact.

Disorderly

Sept. 8 – A crowd and loud music were reported being shut down inside Helaman Halls.

Provo

Theft

Sept. 5 – Property theft was reported near 2700 West and 1520 North.

Sept. 5 – Property theft was reported near 1020 West and 1020 North.

Sept. 5 – Bicycle theft was reported near 500 North and 400 East.

Sept. 5 – Bicycle theft was reported near 1020 East and 1020 South.

Sept. 6 – Property theft was reported near 1110 N. Independence Ave.

Sept. 6 – Bicycle theft was reported near 300 South and 600 West.

Sept. 7 – Theft was reported near 4900 North and 300 East.

Sept. 7 – Bicycle theft was reported near 800 West and Columbia Lane.

Sept. 7 – Bicycle theft was reported near 600 North and 500 East.

Sept. 7 – Bicycle theft was reported near 100 West and 400 South.

Sept. 7 – Bicycle theft was reported near 500 North and 900 East.

Sept. 7 – Bicycle theft was reported near 100 East and 400 North.

Sept. 8 – Property theft was reported near 600 East and 600 North.

Sept. 8 – Property theft was reported near 300 South and University Ave.

Sept. 8 – Property theft was reported near 2470 West and 560 South.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Sept. 7 – Motor vehicle theft was reported near 1000 North and 1750 West.

Sept. 8 – Motor vehicle theft was reported near 1020 South and 290 West.

Sept. 9 – Motor vehicle theft was reported near 4700 North and Brentwood Circle.

Burglary

Sept. 9 – Burglary was reported near 3000 North and Foothill Drive.

Sexual Assault

Sept. 4 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 100 West and 500 North.