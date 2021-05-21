Police Beat: May 15–21

BYU
Trespassing
May 15 – A man was reported for trespassing overnight on the Y Trail.
May 17 – Individuals were reported for trespassing at the Provo MTC.
Theft
May 17 – A bicycle was reported stolen with the bike lock cut at Heritage Halls.
May 18 – A bicycle was reported stolen at Heritage Halls.
Provo
Theft
May 15 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 1300 East and 2300 North.
May 15 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a residence near 1000 East and 450 North.
May 18 – Property theft was reported near 100 West on Paul Ream Avenue.
May 18 – Property theft was reported at a school near 100 South and 300 West.
May 18 – A bicycle was reported stolen at a parking garage near 700 East and 750 North.
May 19 – Property theft was reported near 1300 West and 820 North.
May 19 – Property theft was reported near 500 North on Freedom Boulevard.
May 19 – Property theft was reported near 100 South and 900 East.
Motor Vehicle Theft
May 15 – An automobile was reported stolen from a residence near 200 North and 1600 West.