Police Beat: May 15–21

BYU

Trespassing

May 15 – A man was reported for trespassing overnight on the Y Trail.

May 17 – Individuals were reported for trespassing at the Provo MTC.

Theft

May 17 – A bicycle was reported stolen with the bike lock cut at Heritage Halls.

May 18 – A bicycle was reported stolen at Heritage Halls.

Provo

Theft

May 15 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 1300 East and 2300 North.

May 15 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a residence near 1000 East and 450 North.

May 18 – Property theft was reported near 100 West on Paul Ream Avenue.

May 18 – Property theft was reported at a school near 100 South and 300 West.

May 18 – A bicycle was reported stolen at a parking garage near 700 East and 750 North.

May 19 – Property theft was reported near 1300 West and 820 North.

May 19 – Property theft was reported near 500 North on Freedom Boulevard.

May 19 – Property theft was reported near 100 South and 900 East.

Motor Vehicle Theft

May 15 – An automobile was reported stolen from a residence near 200 North and 1600 West.