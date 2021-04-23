Police Beat: April 17–23

BYU

Criminal Mischief

April 19 – Destruction of BYU property was reported at Helaman Halls.

April 20 – Pictures of human anatomy were drawn on the sidewalk on the crosswalk bridge from the Marriott Center to the parking lot.

April 20 – Multiple incidents of property damage and vandalism were reported at Budge Hall. At least six residents have been cited for various crimes.

Trespassing

April 20 – Six individuals who gained unauthorized tunnel access in the BYU Broadcasting Building received trespassing citations.

Provo

Theft

April 17 – Property theft was reported near 1000 East and 1300 South.

April 17 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1300 North on State Street.

April 17 – Service theft was reported near 1000 North and 500 West.

April 18 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a parking garage near 500 North and 200 East.

April 19 – Property theft was reported at a construction site near 4000 North on Foothill Drive.

April 19 – Property theft was reported near 300 East and 2950 North.

April 19 – Property theft was reported on the road near 2300 West and 420 South.

April 20 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 700 East and 2620 North.

April 21 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 400 North and 750 East.

April 21 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1000 East and 450 North.

Robbery

April 21 – A robbery involving use of a firearm was reported at a gas station near 800 West on Center Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

April 17 – An automobile was reported stolen near 900 East and 1060 South.

Burglary

April 18 – A residential burglary involving a forced entry was reported near 1000 East and 1140 South.

Sexual Assault

April 17 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1800 North on Carterville Road.