Police Beat: April 3–9

BYU

Fireworks

April 4 – A group was reported for setting off fireworks in the Y Trailhead parking lot. An officer responded to the scene but was unable to locate the group.

Criminal Mischief

April 5 – Stickers supporting white supremacy were reportedly discovered on a handrail and a light pole north of the Smith Field House.

Suspicious

April 8 – A man taking photos at the southwest corner of campus was reported for suspicious activity. Officers responded but were unable to locate the man.

Provo

Theft

April 3 – Property theft was reported at a government building near 100 South and 300 West.

April 4 – Property theft was reported near 600 North and 1150 West.

April 5 – Property theft was reported near 100 West on Center Street.

April 5 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 1400 North on Jordan Avenue.

April 5 – Property theft was reported near 2700 North on University Avenue.

April 6 – Property theft was reported near 1200 North on Terrace Drive.

April 7 – Property theft was reported near 2700 North on Edgewood Drive.

April 7 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 1100 North on Reese Drive.

Motor Vehicle Theft

April 8 – An automobile was reported stolen from a parking garage near 800 South on Freedom Boulevard.

Sexual Assault

April 6 – An object rape was reported near 1000 North and 500 West.