Police Beat: Jan. 23-29

BYU

Citizen Contact

Jan. 23 – University police responded to a report of a truck pulling a couch with wheels attached to it in a campus parking lot. The owners were contacted and advised to discontinue pulling the couch behind the truck on campus.

Public Peace

Jan. 25 – An officer responded to a report that a group of students was playing instruments in a Helaman Halls common area at midnight. At the request of the officer the midnight performance ended and all musicians returned to their rooms without incident.

Criminal Mischief

Jan. 26 – An individual drove over the curb and sidewalk onto the Wymount Terrace field to drive doughnuts, causing damage to the field and sprinkler system. The driver was identified, arrested and given a citation for criminal mischief.

Provo

Burglary

Jan. 24 – An attempted non-residential burglary was reported near 3100 West and 1670 North.

Jan. 25 – A non-residential burglary was reported near 1900 North and 1120 West.

Theft

Jan. 23 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 300 East and 500 North.

Jan. 24 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 300 West and 300 North.

Jan. 26 – Property theft was reported near 1700 North on State Street.

Jan. 27 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 100 West and 300 South.

Jan. 27 – Property theft was reported near 300 East and 900 South.

Jan. 27 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a parking garage near 300 West and 400 North.

Jan. 27 – Property theft was reported near 100 East and 400 South.

Jan. 28 – Property theft was reported near 200 North on Freedom Boulevard.

Jan. 28 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 500 West and 600 North.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Jan. 25 – An automobile was reported stolen near 200 North and 2420 West.

Jan. 25 – An automobile was reported stolen near 4000 North on Scenic Drive.