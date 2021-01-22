Police Beat: Jan. 16-22

BYU

Domestic Violence

Jan. 17 – A domestic incident was reported between a husband and wife at Wyview Park.

Drugs

Jan. 18 – Suspect Robert Giles Greaves was arrested for theft in connection with previous bike thefts on campus as well as possession of meth and heroin, drug paraphernalia, and instruments of theft.

Theft

Jan. 19 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a Heritage Halls bike rack.

Provo

Theft

Jan. 16 – Property theft was reported near 300 West and 500 North.

Jan. 16 – Property theft was reported near 2200 North and 600 East.

Jan. 17 – Service theft was reported near 100 West and 500 South.

Jan. 19 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 100 South and 200 East.

Jan. 19 – Property theft was reported near 200 West and 300 South.

Jan. 20 – Property theft involving deception was reported near 100 South and 300 West.

Jan. 21 – Property theft was reported near 100 East on Cougar Boulevard.

Jan. 21 – Property theft was reported at a hotel near 1600 West on Center Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Jan. 17 – A vehicle was reported stolen near 500 East and 300 North.

Jan. 19 – An automobile was reported stolen near 100 South and 300 West.

Burglary

Jan. 19 – A non-residential burglary was reported near 1600 North on Riverside Avenue.

Jan. 21 – A non-residential burglary was reported near 700 North on Independence Avenue.

Jan. 21 – A residential burglary was reported near 100 North on University Avenue.

Jan. 21 – A non-residential burglary was reported near 3500 North and 180 East.

Sexual Assault

Jan. 19 – An aggravated sexual assault was reported near 600 West and 1400 South.

Jan. 20 – A rape was reported near 1000 North and 500 West.