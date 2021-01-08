Police Beat: Jan. 2-8

BYU

Theft

Jan. 3 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a bike rack at Wyview Park.

Jan. 6 – Personal possessions were reported stolen at either Heritage Halls or the Smith Field House.

Provo

Theft

Jan. 3 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 700 East and 750 North.

Jan. 4 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 4400 North on Stafford Court.

Jan. 4 – Property theft was reported at a construction site near 1300 North on Jordan Avenue.

Jan. 5 – Property theft was reported near 2500 West and 280 South.

Jan. 6 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 1000 West and 820 North.

Jan. 6 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 300 West and 500 North.

Jan. 7 – Property theft was reported at an office building near 1100 West and 100 South.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Jan. 2 – An automobile was reported stolen near 900 East on South State Street.

Jan. 4 – An automobile was reported stolen near 400 South on University Avenue.

Jan. 4 – A vehicle was reported stolen near 200 South and 900 East.

Burglary

Jan. 4 – A non-residential burglary was reported near 700 North and 500 West.

Jan. 7 – A residential burglary was reported near 2900 North on Apache Way.

Sexual Assault

Jan. 6 – An aggravated sexual assault was reported near 500 East and 2780 North.

Warning Notice

The BYU Police Department has responded to several reports of bicycle thefts on campus where the bike locks have been cut. This has mostly been reported in on-campus housing areas including Wymount Terrace, Wyview Park, Helaman Halls and Heritage Halls.

There appear to be two groups involved in these thefts. One pair has been seen wearing hoodies and bandanas while the other pair wears ball caps, jackets and backpacks. University Police encourage the campus community to secure their bikes with stronger locks that cannot easily be cut and to report any suspicious activity to the BYU Police Department at (801) 422-2222.