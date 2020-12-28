Police Beat: Dec. 19-25

BYU

Theft

Dec. 21 – A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle parked at Wyview Park.

Dec. 22 – A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle parked at Wyview Park.

Suspicious

Dec. 23 – An individual found in the Wilkinson Student Center after hours did not leave when requested to do so. Officers responded and the individual left.

Dec. 24 – An individual was found in the Smith Fieldhouse after hours and was warned against trespassing.

Traffic Offense

Dec. 23 – Reckless driving was reported in the parking lot of the Creamery on 9th.

Provo

Burglary

Dec. 19 – A residential burglary was reported near 1000 East and 800 South.

Dec. 20 – A residential burglary involving forced entry was reported near 1000 South on State Street.

Dec. 22 – A non-residential burglary involving forced entry was reported near 600 North on Freedom Boulevard.

Dec. 22 – A residential burglary was reported near 1300 South and 1650 East.

Dec. 22 – A burglary was reported at the Marvin Gardens apartment complex at 1555 N Canyon Road. An individual was let in to use the residents’ bathroom and entered other rooms, taking electronics, cash and clothing. A lead on a subject is being investigated.

Dec. 23 – An attempted burglary was reported at Clegg Auto at 546 Freedom Boulevard.

Theft

Dec. 20 – Property theft was reported near 2200 North on University Parkway.

Dec. 20 – Property theft was reported near 2200 West and 300 North.

Dec. 21 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 200 East and 2660 North.

Dec. 21 – Vehicle parts were reported stolen near 600 South on Stubbs Avenue.

Dec. 23 – Property theft was reported near 200 East on Three Fountains Drive.

Dec. 23 – Property theft was reported near 1000 North and 500 West.

Dec. 23 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 100 North and 900 West.

Dec. 24 – Property theft was reported near 200 East and 900 South.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Dec. 20 – An automobile was reported stolen near 100 South and 700 East.

Sexual Assault

Dec. 23 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1300 North on Freedom Boulevard.

Warning Notice

A string of catalytic converter thefts have been reported on and near the BYU campus, University Police Lieutenant Jeff Long said. A converter was stolen from a Prius parked on campus. An individual was reported loitering in the Bean Museum parking lot for a while before stealing another converter. Long encourages anyone who sees someone working on a car on campus, especially at night, to contact the University Police.