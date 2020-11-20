Police Beat: Nov. 14-20

BYU

Criminal Mischief

Nov. 14 – A Helaman Halls resident reported finding a feminine hygiene item stuck to the outside of his window.

Trespassing

Nov. 16 – A disruptive male near the Smith Fieldhouse was asked to leave campus.

Theft

Nov. 17 – A bicycle was reported stolen and the cable lock cut at a Helaman Halls bike rack.

Nov. 19 – A bicycle was reported stolen and the lock cut at Heritage Halls.

Weapon Offense

Nov. 18 – A report was made of individuals shooting arrows at targets near Wymount Terrace.

Sex Offense

Nov. 19 – A female student witnessed an adult male performing a lewd act in a vehicle in a Helaman Halls parking lot.

Provo

Theft

Nov. 14 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 900 North and 850 West.

Nov. 15 – Property theft was reported near 1700 South and 730 West.

Nov. 15 – Items were reported stolen off a front porch near 1700 South and 700 West.

Nov. 16 – Property theft was reported near 1500 North on State Street.

Nov. 16 – Property theft was reported near 1000 South on State Street.

Nov. 16 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1300 North on Freedom Boulevard.

Nov. 16 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a parking garage near 900 North and 150 East.

Nov. 17 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 500 West and 1975 North.

Nov. 17 – A female reported a male fraudulently using her debit card at McDonald’s at 1225 S. University Ave.

Nov. 17 – Property theft was reported near 500 West and 970 South.

Nov. 18 – Property theft was reported near 700 East and 750 North.

Nov. 18 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 600 West on Columbia Lane.

Nov. 18 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 800 North and 500 West.

Nov. 18 – Property theft was reported near 1000 East and 420 South.

Nov. 18 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 700 North and 200 East.

Nov. 19 – Property theft was reported at a convenience store near 400 North on University Avenue.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Nov. 17 – An automobile with the keys left inside was reported stolen from a driveway near 4400 North on Wimbledon Drive. The garage was also forcibly entered and another vehicle inside tampered with.

Nov. 19 – An automobile was reported stolen near 300 South and 800 West.

Nov. 20 – An automobile was reported stolen near 400 East and 800 North.

Burglary

Nov. 19 – A suspect is in custody for a string of seven vehicle burglaries (partially recovered) and two vehicle thefts (both recovered). A few cars had firearms stolen. Several had a garage door opener inside the car used to gain entry to garages. All burglaries and thefts occurred between 100-900 East and 2950-3200 North.

Nov. 19 – A burglary was reported near 300 North on Freedom Boulevard.

Nov. 19 – A burglary was reported at a residence near 300 East and 100 North.

Sexual Assault

Nov. 18 – A juvenile reported being raped by another juvenile at the Heritage Community addiction treatment center at 5600 Heritage School Drive.

Word of Advice

Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King warned against leaving firearms and garage door openers in vehicles. King also reminded Provo residents that they should maintain a 9 p.m. routine removing valuable possessions from their vehicles and locking them. This especially applies to people who have less reasons to leave the house due to COVID-19 and thus leave their cars unattended more often.

Residents are also advised to lock the door between their garage and their house.