BYU alum Brandon Sanderson’s Kickstarter reaches $4.5 million

BYU alum and author Brandon Sanderson started a Kickstarter for the 10th anniversary, leather-bound edition of his book, “The Way of Kings,” reaching his funding goal of $250,000 in three minutes.

The Kickstarter was launched on July 7 and currently has over $4.5 million donated, almost 20 times more than Sanderson’s original goal.

“Wow! My team and I are floored and humbled by the response to the campaign,” Sanderson said on the Kickstarter page. “Thank you for your trust. Thank you for your patience as we will be putting everything together over the next several months to send out to you. And just overall, thank you for making this possible.”

According to the Kickstarter page anniversary editions have been offered in the past for reasonable prices, but “The Way of Kings” is so large that it needs to be split into two volumes to maintain the quality and integrity of the physical books. For this reason, it will cost more to produce and will also retail for more.

The Kickstarter says each volume is bound in dark blue bonded leather with a hubbed spine and foil stamping in gold and blue on the front, back and spine. The interior pages are acid-neutral, Smyth-sewn into the binding instead of only glued and are printed in black or blue. It comes in two volumes, the first one being a signed edition.