Provo community stays active while observing Stay Safe, Stay Home

Bike repairs services at BYU Outdoors Unlimited has gone up since the outbreak of COVID-19. (BYU Photo/Jaren Wilkey)

The Provo community is finding new ways to stay active after Utah Gov. Gary R. Herbert’s Stay Safe, Stay Home directive.

Gardner Kearsley, BYU Outdoors Unlimited store manager, said although people may be renting less, there has been a small increase in their bike repair services.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, BYU Outdoors Unlimited has decided to postpone its annual winter used equipment sale until this fall, either in late September or early October. Besides this delay in the sales, business is expected to be up and running as usual.

“Customers should expect, for the time being, business as usual from us as far as the services we are offering,” Kearsley said. “We are sanitizing all equipment as it is returned to ensure it is ready for the next customer and to keep our employees safe.”

Although the Stay Safe, Stay Home order is allowing people to get outdoors and explore while observing social distancing, there have been groups who have had to cancel outdoor trips.

Outdoor Adventure Crew founder Michael Nixon has had to cancel and postpone a few trips he had been planning for March and April.

BYU student Tate Wilks participates in Outdoor Adventure Crew’s Instagram Challenge. (Tate Wilks)

Outdoor Adventure Crew, or The Crew, was described by Nixon as a non-profit that is more like a large organized friend group to take trips with. In the past, The Crew has taken at least one trip each month and one of their biggest trip to dates was a paddleboarding trip to Lake Powell.

Due to the fact most of their trips include groups of 12 to 100 people, the group was forced to cancel or postpone the trips.

“We really are trying to support those guidelines put in place by government leaders,” Nixon said. “This is something as a group we really try to impress on people, all of these things we do, anything outdoors, we need to do responsibly.”

The Crew teamed up with Gregory Mountain Products to hold a challenge to keep followers entertained during this time. The rules for this challenge included participating in an outdoor activity indoors while showing proper social distancing.

BYU senior Alexa Wilkinson has had her fair share of finding ways to stay active during the Stay Safe, Stay Home directive.

Wilkinson said she has always taken walks but recently that number has been upped along with running and hiking. She said she believes she’s outside more because of social distancing and classes being moved online.

Most of Wilkinson’s steps were taken walking to and from classes, so she is looking for more ways to get moving.

“I feel a lot better and happier when I’ve taken the time to get outside, breathe fresh air and be active,” Wilkinson said. “For me, I think it helps me feel productive like I’ve done something more than just sit all day.”