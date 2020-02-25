LDS Business College changes name, adds four-year degrees

LDS Business College will be renamed Ensign College, effective Sept. 1, and the school will also begin offering four-year degrees.

The announcement was made during the school’s weekly devotional on Tuesday by Elder Paul V. Johnson, commissioner of Church Education for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This will be the sixth name change in the college’s history. The school is located in downtown Salt Lake City in the Triad Center complex.

According to its website, officials decided on the name “Ensign” because its campus sits just below Ensign Peak, a historic landmark that Brigham Young saw upon arriving in the Salt Lake Valley in 1847. To Young then, and to the college now, it is “a symbol of the spirit of international outreach and the ancient promise that here one could learn the ways of God,” according to a press release.

In addition, the school will offer three new Bachelors of Applied Science degrees: business management, communications, and information technology. Students can pursue these degrees starting in Fall 2021.

These changes come because the college realized 80% of their students were forced to transfer schools to pursue their desired programs.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.