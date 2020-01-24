BYUSA concert series event returns with popular indie pop band COIN

Alternative indie pop band COIN will perform in the BYU Wilkinson Student Center on Jan. 25. (BYUSA)

The Wilkinson Center ballroom will transform into a concert venue tonight as Provo welcomes alternative indie pop band COIN for the BYUSA concert series.

The concert marks the revival of the concert series event after a three-year hiatus, according to event lead and BYUSA Events Specialist Hannah Whitaker. She said the break was because of “internal modifications that needed to be made.” Previous performers include Ben Rector, Parachute and Mat Kearney.

With the reorganization of the BYU Student Leadership Activities team in April 2019, the organization once again had enough man power to put on a large-scale concert. Preparations began immediately.

“We needed to find a band that would be approved by BYU and also provide a great experience for students,” Whitaker said. “After a month or two of research, we decided on COIN.”

Whitaker said they worked through a booking agency to secure a contract and began working directly with COIN’s production manager to work out logistical details for the event.

COIN formed on a college campus in 2012 at Belmont University, located in Nashville. Members of the band include lead vocalist Chase Lawrence, drummer Ryan Winnen and guitarist Joe Memmel.

The group released a breakthrough single in 2016 called “Talk Too Much,” and they have grown in popularity ever since. They currently have over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The band is scheduled to release their third studio album, entitled “Dreamland,” on Feb. 21, according to their website. The band did not confirm if they would be previewing any of the new music from the album in Saturday’s concert.

Provo’s own Suit Up, Soldier will provide the show’s opening act. The band, all of who are BYU students or alumni, performed earlier this week at The Wall’s All-Star Battle of the Bands.

“We want to make sure we’re nice and polished before we open for a touring band who happens to be one of our big influences,” said Wesley Monahan, lead singer for Suit Up, Soldier.

Whitaker said Suit Up, Soldier was one of fourteen local bands considered. They were chosen after a committee reviewed their responses to a Qualtrics survey application.

Ticket sales for the event have been very successful, Whitaker said, with over 1,200 of the available 1,950 sold by Wednesday afternoon.

The concert at BYU is tonight at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the BYU Tickets website.